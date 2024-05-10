Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 236,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,441. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

