Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 12,094,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874,016. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

