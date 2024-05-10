Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

AE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of 403.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.93 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Stories

