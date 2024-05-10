Advantage Trust Co Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,652,000 after acquiring an additional 232,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,873. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

