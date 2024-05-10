Advantage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 95,279 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 95,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 1,415,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

