Advantage Trust Co Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,144. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

