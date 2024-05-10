Advantage Trust Co Invests $128,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,738,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,616,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609,296. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.