Advantage Trust Co Invests $8.64 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.40. 228,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.