Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.22. 290,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

