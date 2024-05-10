Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $130.97. 270,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,499. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.