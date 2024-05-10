Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.56. 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

