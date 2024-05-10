AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces $0.29 Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. 532,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. AGCO has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

