AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 1,248,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,740,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

