Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,275. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

