Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 3.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of Alliant Energy worth $90,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 218,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $51.33. 1,503,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,068. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

