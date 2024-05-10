Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.16 and last traded at $167.74. Approximately 7,640,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,177,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

