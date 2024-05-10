Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,175. The stock has a market cap of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

