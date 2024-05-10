Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 87,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

