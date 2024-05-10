American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

AVD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 903,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,810. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Vanguard by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

