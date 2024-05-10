argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.63. 369,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.67. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.32.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.84.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.