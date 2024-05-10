Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,660. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

