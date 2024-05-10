Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$7.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATH. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.14.

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,300. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5253664 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

