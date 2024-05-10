Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,218,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

