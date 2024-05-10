Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 2,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

