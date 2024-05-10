Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

