Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.8 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,113. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.