B. Riley Trims Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Target Price to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL remained flat at $10.98 during trading on Tuesday. 932,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 356,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

