B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO remained flat at C$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,521. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.88.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders have sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

