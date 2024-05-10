Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the April 15th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKKT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 110,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,402.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 110,480 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $2,402,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 299,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,402.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

BKKT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 603,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($4.50). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

