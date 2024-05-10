Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. 1,809,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.