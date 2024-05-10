Bank of America Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 775,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

