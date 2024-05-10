Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.94

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 44158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Bank of China Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

