Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Beachbody stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 37,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

