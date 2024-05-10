BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading 0.3% Higher

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.08. Approximately 386,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 400,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.03.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.