BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 0.8%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 113,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 849,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Read More

