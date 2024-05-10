Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.510-2.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

