Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:BCC traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. 282,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,456,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after buying an additional 409,906 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

