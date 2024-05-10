BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BWA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

