Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 735,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,240. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

