Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,337.91 and last traded at $1,336.63. 388,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,843,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,303.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,309.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,159.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,190,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.