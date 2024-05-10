Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

NYSE BLDR traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. 1,874,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.12. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

