BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,372. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

