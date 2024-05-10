Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,985. Cadre has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

