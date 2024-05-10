Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.47% of Calidi Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,943. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $13.79.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

