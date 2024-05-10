Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,943. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $13.79.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
