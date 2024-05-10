Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.47% of Calidi Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 357,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,943. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDI

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.