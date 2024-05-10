Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 690,643 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $361,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.53. 543,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.70. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

