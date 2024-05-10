Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $228,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 799.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.