Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Shares Down 7.5%

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.63. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,362% from the average session volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

