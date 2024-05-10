CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CDW by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CDW by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $24,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 676,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

