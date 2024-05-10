Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 820.7% in April

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 820.7% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 611,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.99) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Stories

